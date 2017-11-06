Government update: Moffat County commissioners cancel meeting for election; LMD board to meet as scheduled

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners has canceled its regular Tuesday meeting due to Election Day.

The Moffat County Local Marketing District will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall, 300 West Fourth Street.

LMD agenda items include the following.

• LMD business, including a financial overview, approval of bills, review of the 2018 plan and budget update and by-laws update.

• Presentations and/or funding requests from the city of Craig Parks and Recreation.

• Executive session to discuss legal advice related to proposed bylaws and the funding contract template.