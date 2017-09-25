Government update for the week of Sept. 25

Moffat County commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way in Craig.

Agenda items include the following.

• Rescinding the 2016 resolution to enact a hiring freeze,

• Presentation of personnel requisitions for five full-time, one part-time and one temporary position, and,

• Discussion about signing a letter of support for the Memorial Regional Health's federally qualified health center application.

For a full agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/sept26.pdf.

Craig City Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall, 300 West Fourth Street in Craig.

Agenda items include the following.

• A presentation by Northwest Colorado Community Health representatives about opioid use and abuse in Craig.

• Presentation of a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation by Advocates Crisis Support Services.

• Presentation of the 2017 yearly report and 2018 operating plan for the Local Marketing District.

For a full agenda, visit ci.craig.co.us/sites/default/files/citycouncil/packets/170926a/1A%20Agenda%209.26.17.pdf.