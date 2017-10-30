Government update for the week of Oct. 30

Moffat County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way in Craig.

Agenda items include:

• Discussion of the Local Marketing District 2018 operating plan and budget

• A resolution for the sale of county property by The Memorial Hospital

• Personnel requisitions

For a full agenda, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/Oct31.pdf