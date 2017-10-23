Government update for the week of Oct. 23

Moffat County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way in Craig.

Agenda items include:

• Presentation of personnel requisitions for approval, including a sheriff's deputy and self-sufficiency tech for the Department of Human Services (formerly Social Services)

• Presentation of a quarterly update for the Craig-Moffat Economic Development Partnership by Executive Director Michelle Balleck

For a full agenda, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/Oct24.pdf

The Moffat County Local Marketing District ex-officio board, including Craig City Council and Moffat County Commissioners, will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall on 300 West Fourth Street in Craig.

Agenda items include:

• Discussion of a possible merger of the LMD and CMEDP

• The LMD's 2018 operating plan

• By-law changes as proposed by the LMD

Craig City Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall, 300 West Fourth Street in Craig.

Agenda items include:

• Discussion of City of Craig trash services

• Discussion of amending an ordinance regarding trash hauler requirements

• A presentation on the DARE program and the vacant School Resource Officer positions by SRO Ryan Fritz with Craig Police Department

• An introduction to the 2018 budget

For a full agenda and council packet, visit:

http://ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/october_2017