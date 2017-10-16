Government update: Moffat commissioners to discuss clubhouse sale

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way in Craig.

Agenda items include the following.

Discussion of the Shadow Mountain Village Clubhouse sale.

Presentation of a Regional Rail Concept from the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition in Utah, proposing new railroad infrastructure in Moffat, Uinta and Duchesne counties.

Discussion of a letter requesting the Colorado River Water Conservancy District reconsider its recent hire of Zane Kessler as communications director due to his alleged environmental and anti-oil and gas stances.

Personnel requisitions for the assessor's office, sheriff's office and social services.

For a full agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/Oct17.pdf

The Local Marketing District board will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Craig City Hall.

Agenda items include the following.

• 2018 plan and budget update.

• Financial overview.

• Approval of bills.