Government update: BOCC, city council to meet Tuesday

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Suite 130.

Agenda items include the following staff reports.

• Planning Department – Jerry Hoberg • Department of Social Services – Dollie Rose • Office of Development Services – Roy Tipton • Human Resources Department – Lynnette Siedschlaw. Discussions will include personnel requisitions for the Moffat County’s Sheriff’s Office for the positions of full time detention sergeant, full time detention corporal, two full time detention deputy positions, part time court security and part time master control. Recommended Stories For You • Road & Bridge Department – Dan Miller

Commissioners will also hear a report from County Attorney Rebecca Tyree concerning the residential lease of a county-owned house in Dinosaur for use by the town marshal and discuss volunteer board seat selections. To review the full agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/nov14.pdf.

The Craig City Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall, 300 West Fourth Street.

Agenda items include the following.

• Approval of the Consent Agenda, including a special events liquor permit for the Craig Rotary Club for the Diamonds and Spurs dinner/dance; a special events permit for Boys & Girls Club for Cowboy Christmas; renewal of a Tavern Liquor License for Danny and Teri Griffith, dba J.W. Snacks, LLC; renewal of a retail liquor store license for Clyde Hettinger, dba Dark Horse Discount Liquor; and renewal of a retail liquor store license for Elk Liquor Store, Inc.

• Appointment of Luke Tucker as city representative on the Local Marketing District board.

• Approval of a lease for Connections 4Kids with the city for the Center of Craig.

• Approval of the 2018 operating plan and budget for Moffat County Local Marketing District.

• Approval of a recommendation for audit services for 2018 through 2022.

• Discussion of Ordinance 1069 – amending refuse haulers requirements.

• First reading of Ordinance 1070 – 2018 Budget.

The meeting may also include an executive session to discuss the annual evaluation of the city manager.

To view the full agenda, visit ci.craig.co.us/sites/default/files/citycouncil/packets/171114a/1A%20171114a.pdf.