Government update: Week of July 17 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control Meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday, July 17

Where: Room 255, CNCC Academic Services Building, 2801 W. 9th St.

1.0 Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Moment of Silence/Roll Call

2.0 Approve/Change Agenda for the meeting

3.0 Audience Comments

4.0 Action Items

4.1 Approval of Minutes, Regular Meeting, June 13, 2017 & Treasurer's Report(s)

5.0 Instructional Report

6.0 Vice President's Report, Janell Oberlander

7.0 President's Report, Ron Granger

8.0 Foundation Liaison Report, Terry Carwile

9.0 City Council Liaison Update

10.0 New Business

10.1 Consideration of funding options

11.0 Other Business

11.1 RFP for Accounting Services

11.2 Sponsoring food for BBQ

11.3 Student Housing

12.0 Adjourn

Colorado Northwestern Community College welcomes public input at all scheduled meetings. The appropriate time to address items not on the agenda is during "Other Business". Ordinarily, no action will be taken on items or suggestions not on the scheduled agenda. Time for presentation may be limited at the discretion of the Board Chair.

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — review & sign the following documents:

a) Approve meeting minutes: July 11

b) Fair Entertainment (Goat Roping) contract w/Branden Edwards

3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business,

whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Planning & Zoning — Jerry Hoberg

— Mercury Towers Cell Tower CUP C-17-05

— Bridger Wireless Cell Tower CUP C-17-06

b) Department of Social Services — Laura Willems

— Review June 20, 2017 minutes for revision or approval

— Department Updates

— Electronic Transactions

— Monthly Reports

c) County Clerk's Office — Lila Herod

— Liquor License Hearing for VFW/Balloon Fest Beer Garden

d) Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

— Present Funding Agreement with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for the Swinging Bridge

c) Youth Services

— Present SB94 Juvenile Services 14th Judicial District sub-grantee agreement for signature

5) Presentations:

a) Craig-Moffat Economic Development Partnership — Michelle Balleck

— Present letters of support for Broadband grants