Government update: Week of July 24 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — review & sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: July 18

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017- 99 & 100

c) Resolution for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-101

d) Resolution 2017-97: Voided Warrants for the month of July

e) Community Services Block Grant Request for Reimbursement

f) Collaborative Management Program Incentive Funding Award Attestation Statement

g) Core Services contracts:

— Life Skills: Ariel Clinical Services

— Day Treatment: Denver Children's Home

h) Core Services Program Addendum:

— Mental Health Services: Denver Children's Home

— Mental Health: Wendy Nadolny

3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business,

whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present bid recommendation for Highway Striping

• Present Resolution 2017-102: Temporary closure of CR 17 for Bridge Deck Replacement

b) Planning & Zoning — Jerry Hoberg

• Mercury Towers Cell Tower CUP C-17-05

• Bridger Wireless Cell Tower CUP C-17-06

c) Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Discuss delinquent payments in Shadow Mountain Village Local Improvement District

d) IT Department — Mason Siedschlaw (via phone)

• Present Tower Lease Agreement with High Rapid Networks (Resolution 2017-98)

e) Human Resources Department — Mindy Curtis & Department of Social Services

• Present personnel requisition for Department of Social Services Staff Assistant

f) Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock

• Present Letter of Support for City of Craig Recreation Master Plan

5) Other Agencies:

a) Northwest Colorado Public Health — Charity Neal

• Present CO Department of Public Health & Environment pass through contract for NW

Colorado Public Health

6) Presentations:

a) Moffat County Visitor Center — Christina Oxley

• Quarterly update

b) McMahan & Associates — Paul Backes

• Auditor report

Break

1 p.m.: County Board of Equalization Hearings

a) 1:00 to 1:15 p.m. Tarango, Inc — R011272

b) 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. Lone Tree, LLC — R006472

c) 1:45 to 2:00 p.m. Craig Properties 2008, LLC — R012181, R012182 & R012183

d) 2:45 to 3:00 p.m. John & Lynda Watt — R002194

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of allegiance

2) Call to order

3) Approval of agenda

4) Approval of minutes from July 11 meeting

5) Consent Agenda

6) Audiences

7) Other Business

a) Dana Duran, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, will appear before Council to discuss replacing the roof on the club.

b) Bid Award for Safe Routes To School project.

c) Discussion of city representative for the Local Marketing District (LMD) board.

d) Logo review by Chaos Ink

e) Discussion regarding letters of support for Twentymile Coal in reduction of state royalties.

f) Discussion regarding letters of support for two DOLA grants: for water line projects and the parks and recreation master plan.

g) Ordinance No. 1065 ~ Referred Sales Tax issue for November ballot.

8) Staff Reports

a) June 2017 Water/Wastewater reports.

b) June 2017 Financial report.

9) City Manager/City Attorney Reports

10) Council Reports

11) Audience Comments