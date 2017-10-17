Girls steal shoes: On the record for Oct. 8, 9

Craig Police Department

Sunday, Oct. 8

3:01 a.m. At Valley View nursing home on West Eighth Drive, officers responded to a report of an assault involving residents suffering from dementia. One received a minor injury, and officers took a report to fulfill mandatory reporting requirements.

9 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident at the Bank of the San Juans. One of the access panels was hanging off of the drive-up ATM, exposing wiring. It didn't appear to have been tampered with.

9:41 a.m. At Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was in the store taking things apart and staggering around. The man was asked to leave by officers, and no criminal charges were filed.

10:30 a.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of children running around the area. Their grandfather was supposed to be watching them, and he said he would keep a closer eye on them.

Recommended Stories For You

10:58 a.m. At the sandrocks near Jeremiah and 10th Street, a caller reported a vehicle was parked and playing loud music. The occupants were asked to leave.

1:04 p.m. At Maurice's on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft. Two females were in the store when one of them allegedly stole items. One was wearing a blue tank top dress with cut off shorts and had black and red hair and glasses. The second female was blond and heavier set, wearing fish-net arm sleeves and a Batman shirt. They were last seen walking toward the car wash. The store requested they be trespassed and did not press charges for two pairs of stolen shoes.

1:21 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

4:37 p.m. At Barclay Street and Hawthorn Street, officers received information about drug activity in the area, including vehicle descriptions.

5:06 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash, possibly by a red Dodge pickup that struck a Mercury Cougar.

8:49 p.m. At Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers responded to a report of a car alarm going off on a vehicle near the auto shop area. Officers checked and cleared it.

10:02 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a caller reported an injured fawn behind a house. An officer had to euthanize it.

11:21 p.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A female party hit a male party, who was bleeding. Officers contacted the female party. No further information is available, as the report is not yet complete.

Monday, Oct. 9

12:15 a.m. On Ledford Street, possibly near the apartment buildings, a caller reported hearing noise outside, as though someone was trying to break into vehicles and banging on windows. Officers checked the area and didn't find anyone.

10:21 a.m. On Green Street, officers responded to a report of a possible juvenile runaway. He was returned home.

5:41 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of juveniles in the area smoking marijuana. Officers contacted a couple of kids in the area but no crime was observed.

9:35 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around a garage that was supposed to be unoccupied. Officers checked the garage and did not find anything.