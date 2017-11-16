Genetic, environment issues cause men to die earlier than women

Get it checked



The Men’s Health Network is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys and their families where they live, work, play and pray with health awareness and disease prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities and patient navigation.

The networks recommends that every man perform regular health maintenance with the following 15 checkups.

• Physical health: Review overall health status, perform a thorough physical exam, and discuss health-related topics.

• Blood pressure: High blood pressure, or hypertension, has no symptoms, but can cause permanent damage to body organs.

• TB skin test: Should be performed on occasion of exposure or suggestive symptoms at the direction of a physician. Some occupations may require more frequent testing for public health indications.

• Blood tests and urinalysis: Screens for various illnesses and diseases, such as cholesterol, diabetes, kidney or thyroid dysfunction, before symptoms occur.

• EKG: Electrocardiogram screens for heart abnormalities.

• Tetanus booster: Prevents lockjaw.

• Rectal exam: Screens for hemorrhoids, lower rectal problems, colon and prostate cancer.

• PSA blood test: Prostate Specific Antigen is produced by the prostate, and levels rise when there is an abnormality, such as an infection, enlargement or cancer. Testing should be done in collaboration with a physician.

• Hemoccult: Screens the stool for microscopic amounts of blood that can be the first indication of polyps or colon cancer.

• Colorectal health: A flexible scope examines the rectum, sigmoid and descending colon for cancer at its earliest and treatable stages. It also detects polyps, benign growths that can progress to cancer if not detected early.

• Chest X-ray: Should be considered in smokers older than age 45. The usefulness of this test on a yearly basis is debatable, due to poor cure rates of lung cancer.

• Bone health: Bone mineral density test. Testing is best done under the supervision of a physician.

• Self exams: Testicles, to find lumps in their earliest stages; skin, to look for signs of changing moles, freckles or early skin cancer; oral, to look for signs of cancerous lesions in the mouth; breast, to find abnormal lumps in their earliest stages.

• Testosterone screening: Low testosterone symptoms include low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, fatigue and depression. Initial screening for symptoms includes a questionnaire, followed by a blood test.

• Sexually transmitted diseases: Sexually active adults who consider themselves at risk for STDs should be screened for syphilis, chlamydia, HIV and other STDs.

The frequency of each checkup depends on age and other genetic or health conditions.

For a complete checklist, visit menshealthnetwork.org/Library/getitcheckedpostermen.pdf