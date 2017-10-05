Gallery: Moffat County High School Homecoming Powder Puff Football

Face paint, eye black, glitter and guts were in no short supply Wednesday night during Moffat County High School’s annual Powder Puff Football Tournament at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.

A flag football format with 15-minute game clocks, 50 yards of field and sets of six downs saw lots of physicality as female athletes took to the gridiron on teams including Dream Crushers, Golden Girls, Can’t Touch This, End Zone Angels and Blitz Babes.

The championship round of the night was between Golden Girls and End Zone Angels, both of which held each other scoreless. Moving into overtime, teams each were given an opportunity to score from 25 yards, with End Zone Angels’ Ebawnee Smercina taking a touchdown catch from quarterback Jana Camilletti and Stephenie Swindler rushing in for Golden Girls to keep it tied.

Camilletti ran it in for another TD, while teammate Kinlie Brennise picked off the Golden Girls pass to win it 12-6.

End Zone Angels included players Camilletti, Smercina, Kinlie Brennise, Quinn Pinnt, Brooke Gumber, Bailey Lawton, Jaidyn Steele, Jaci McDiffett and Terry Gillett, as well as coaches Cale Scranton, Kasen Brennise, Colby Beckett, Adain Wilmot and Jerod Chacon.