GALLERY: Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School volleyball

The past week has seen a variety of volleyball in the Moffat County High School gym as MCHS and Craig Middle School teams have hosted multiple games.

MCHS varsity fell in both its home games, including a Sept. 26 non-conference match against Rifle, going 3-0 against the Bears — 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17. A Thursday game in Parachute with Grand Valley was also tough as the Cardinals also gained the sweep at 25-15, 25-19 and 25-15. A Saturday match against Olathe proved agonizingly closer as the Lady Bulldogs came back from losses of 25-19 and 25-18 for an extended final set against the Pirates that the visiting squad ultimately closed out 26-24.

CMS teams hosted their final home event of the season in the Dog House Thursday, bringing in Hayden. While seventh-grade C-Team took a 2-1 defeat, both the seventh- and eighth-grade A-Teams were able to push past the Tigers in three sets — 25-14, 21-25 and 15-12 and 28-26, 23-25 and 15-11, respectively.

MCHS hosts Aspen Tuesday as part of Homecoming week, while CMS volleyball will close out its season with the Oct. 7 district tournament in Rangely.