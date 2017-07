Moffat County played host during the weekend to the Mile High Shootout, a contest through National Rifle League and High Country Precision.

More than 100 rifle shooters from across the nation entered the event, which took place near Lay, about 20 miles west of Craig.

Competitors took aim at both close range and long-range targets, some more than 1,000 yards.

The Craig Daily Press will have a larger story on the event later in the week.