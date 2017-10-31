Gallery: Downtown Craig Trick-or-Treat Street

The streets of downtown Craig were packed Tuesday as colorful characters, creepy crawlies and plenty of proud parents took to the sidewalks of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way. Trick-or-Treat Street provided a safe and fun atmosphere for Halloween hijinks, with local businesses passing out candy and other treats to costumed children and their families. Moffat County High School set up shop in Alice Pleasant Park for its annual Trunk or Treat to give out candy from the backs of decorated cars and promote the fall musical "Annie," with local law enforcement nearby also providing fun for hundreds of trick-or-treaters circling the blocks.