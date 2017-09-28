GALLERY: Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada

Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams recently returned to Craig, facing off against Scenic West Athletic Conference opponents College of Southern Nevada Sept. 22 and 23.

The men’s team fell 5-2 in a rainy opener to the doubleheader against the Coyotes, though the Spartans led the start of the game 1-0. CSN won decisively the following day, 10-2.

A short-staffed women’s team took dual 10-0 losses in the past week, the Lady Spartans coping with multiple injuries that have whittled down their roster.

Both teams remain 0-6 in league play, though David Moreno recently received a SWAC Player of the Week honor as the men’s team’s leading scorer.

CNCC teams will recuperate with a bye week followed by home games against Utah State University Eastern Oct. 6 and 7. The Spartans will play their final home events of the season with midweek matches Oct. 11 and 12. All home games take place at Loudy-Simpson Park.