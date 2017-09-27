GALLERY: Autumn Pop-Up Makers Market

Yampa Valley Artisans set up shop this week with the Autumn Pop-Up Makers Market, a showcase of local artistic talents of all media, ranging from photography to pottery to jewelry to metalwork.

The event runs daily from noon to 7 p.m. daily through Friday at 56 W. Sixth St. and is the latest project by the organization to present a display for local work at a variety of Craig locations.

Refreshments are available, as well as food and drink specials at Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria and Grill for those who have a receipt from the gallery.