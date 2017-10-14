Gallery: 2017 Craig Chamber of Commerce Crabfest

Crabfest, the annual seafood spectacular hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce, took place Saturday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

A packed house made short work of succulent king crab legs with all the fixings, plus desserts and a cash bar, as well as the finer things up for auction, ranging from homemade pastries to vacation packages to additional crab legs, plus a raffle for a specialty rifle.

A performance by comedian Allan Goodwin wrapped things up as Crabfest marked another successful year.