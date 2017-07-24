Update: Fire near U.S. 40 west of Maybell suppressed | CraigDailyPress.com

Update 8:45 p.m.: Fire crews successfully suppressed the wildfire and re-opened U.S. Highway 40, according to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

How many acres were burned and other details about the fire are still unknown at this time.

Posted 6:11 p.m.: Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire that ignited Monday afternoon near mile marker 46 on U.S. Highway 40 west of Maybell. The fire is in the vicinity of Moffat County Road 85 and Deerlodge Park Road.

The fire appears to be spreading quickly near the highway with some reports of heavy smoke, and temporary closure of U.S. Highway 40 may occur because of low visibility.

More information is not yet available. The Craig Daily Press will update this developing story.