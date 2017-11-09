Fights break out across Craig: On the record for Nov. 4, 5

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Nov. 4

12:18 a.m. At the Popular Bar, officers responded to a report of a fight in the alley. Four people were involved in a mostly verbal fight, however someone broke a glass bottle over another person's head. No one wanted to pursue any charges. Officers broke up the fight and sent the parties on their way.

1:32 a.m. At the Colorado Inn, officers responded to a report of two to three people involved in a physical fight. A 33-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were cited for fighting in public.

1:34 a.m. On the 200 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of several people fighting by Mountain Meats near the trailer court. The caller thought she heard several males fighting, Officers believed she heard the fight at the Colorado Inn and were unable to find anyone fighting near Mountain Meats.

2:17 a.m. At the Bank of the West, officers responded to a report of four to five intoxicated parties in the parking lot that officers believed to be the same individuals who were involved in the earlier fight at the Popular Bar. They were told to go back to their hotel rooms.

9:35 a.m. At Los Jilbertos on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft of a purse and credit cards from the restaurant.

11:06 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, described as a skinny male wearing a denim jacket, who appeared to be smoking marijuana and was loitering around the Walmart parking lot. He was gone when officers arrived.

12:28 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime. The caller said someone was providing sexual favors to a male party in exchange for a motel room for the month. The crime was not provable.

3:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of shots fired, but could find nothing suspicious in the area.

3:29 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man reported people had been following him for three days, but could not offer a description of the parties. Officers advised him to provide a description if they continued to follow him.

8:46 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. People who appeared intoxicated were fighting in a van outside. Officers contacted them, and they said the dispute was verbal only.

11:29 p.m. A patrol officer reported a suspicious vehicle appeared to be following his patrol car, but turned and left quickly when he tried to identify the vehicle.

Sunday, Nov. 5

8:07 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a caller reported her neighbor ran into her vehicle, leaving minor damage. The parties exchanged information.

12:06 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a 32-year-old man for driving under restraint.

3:21 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The caller's daughter's boyfriend kept driving by her house when her daughter wasn't there. There had been a dispute with the boyfriend over a vehicle parked there. The woman was advised to call back if he returned.

3:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault.

3:35 p.m. Officers responded to a threat of suicide.

3:36 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a disturbance. A female tenant was slamming doors and screaming in the building. The behavior was an ongoing issue and often involved alcohol. Officers warned the woman.

9:23 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of domestic violence and possible assault related to an ex-girlfriend locking a man out of his house. The incident is under investigation.

9:51 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A woman reported she was moving out of a house and left. When she returned, she found that a couple people she knew had been in the house.

11:23 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious white Dodge SUV with a broken windshield parked behind the garden center. It appeared homeless people might be living in the car. Officers contacted them and warned them they'd have to move within 24 hours, per Walmart's request.