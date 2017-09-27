Fallen trooper from 1950’s to be honored in Grand County Thursday

Colorado State Patrol will unveil a new memorial sign Thursday, Sept. 28, on Colorado Highway 134 near U.S. Highway 40 in Grand County for a fallen trooper on the 60th anniversary of his death.

Patrolman Richard Cahalan was killed Sept. 28, 1957 in a car accident 7 miles west of Kremmling when his patrol car went off the road and down a 50-foot embankment. He may have been forced off the road by an oncoming vehicle, but this was never verified, according to a news release from State Patrol.

Cahalan entered the Patrol on Nov. 1, 1948.

The public is invited to a roadside unveiling of Cahalan’s memorial sign. Attendees are asked to meet on Colo. Highway 134, one mile west of U.S. Highway 40, by 7:45 a.m.

For more information, contact Colorado State Patrol Public Affairs office at 303-239-4583.