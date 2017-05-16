Exploding glass cookware ignites house fire Sunday in Craig | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig/Fire Rescue firefighters were called out of bed early Sunday morning for a fire ignited by an exploding piece of glass cookware.

A resident on Conner Street in Craig had left a piece of glass cookware on the stove and may have left a burner on, possibly overnight, according to Craig Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

He went to sleep and awoke to the sound of an explosion when the glass cookware blew up. The house was full of smoke and when he went into the kitchen, the gas stove was on fire.

"He did absolutely the right thing," Hampton said. "He woke up, smelled the smoke, saw the fire and instead of standing there trying to fight the fire, he grabbed his pets and went outside."

Craig Police Department and Fire Chief KC Hume arrived to the scene first, and were able to extinguish the flames before firefighter crews arrived.

Firefighters checked for hot spots. The incident left smoke damage to the wall and ceilings, burned a small section of countertop and left a mess of broken bits of glass cookware.