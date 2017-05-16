Electrical pole catches fire Tuesday morning in Craig | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a call about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday from a local resident on the 500 block of School Street who woke up and smelled smoke, Battalion Chief Troy Hampton said.

"It was in the alley behind his house," he said, referring to the area in which the man discovered "the bottom of a power pole was on fire."

The man put it out with a fire extinguisher, and a crew responded to ensure the fire was out. Flames appeared to have reached three to four feet up from the base of the pole.

Yampa Valley Electric Association also responded to assess whether the pole needed replacement, and Craig Police Department is investigating the fire’s cause.

"There was indication of a fuel smell in the area, so there was a concern that someone had dumped fuel and started a fire next to the pole," said Commander Bill Leonard.

The investigation is ongoing.