Election Day 2017, polls close at 7 p.m.

Election Day is when Moffat County voters will decide several tax measures and elect new members to the School Board of Education. To count, ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, slightly more than 3,000 ballots have been returned of the 7,561 ballots mailed to active Moffat County voters, said Deputy Election Clerk Amanda Tomlinson. “We are sitting at about 40 percent returns, we’d like to get to 50 percent.”

The county is home to 9,633 registered voters, however voters become inactive if they haven’t voted in several elections or updated their addresses.

The most recent odd-year election in 2015 saw a voter turnout of 3,295, about half of active voters, or 35 percent of registered voters, according to Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod.

Last year’s presidential election saw a turnout of 6,625 voters, twice the number of voters from the 2015 local election. However, turnout is always lower in odd years, Tomlinson said.

Until polls close at 7 p.m. tonight voters can continue to vote in person or drop off a ballot, use accessible voting, register or update voter registration in person and/or get a replacement ballot at the Voter Service Polling Center located in the Moffat County Court House, 221 W. Victory Way, Suite 200, Craig.

No results will be available until after the polls close. The Craig Press will share results as soon as they become available.