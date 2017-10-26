Election 2017: Q & A with Mindy Baker, Moffat County school board District 1 candidate

Craig Press: How long have you been a resident of Moffat County?

Mindy Baker: Five years

CP: What is your current job or employment status?

MB: Chief accountant for PolyOne Corporation.

CP: What is your personal education?

MB: Bachelors from University of Colorado Boulder and a masters from San Jose State University.

CP: What is your experience with local education?

MB: Parent, volunteer, Ridgeview PAC president for five years and member of the Strategic Planning Committee.

CP: If elected, will you vote in December to close a school? Why or why not?

MB: Unless other information becomes available, I think the information provided by Blythe and the district show that it is in the best interest of our students to reallocate those funds that would be gained by closing a school.

CP: If a school is closed, how do you think the money saved should be allocated?

MB: I would like to see those funds used for student programs and staff.

CP: How do you think the district should meet capitol needs? Will you support going to voters to ask for a bond or a mill levy increase? Why or why not?

MB: I think we should look at any resource sharing that we can coordinate with other government agencies and/or groups, as well as a bond or mill levy. I believe it is important that voters see the district has done its work to save and cut costs as much as possible, but also realize how vital a strong school district is to our community.

CP: Do you think teacher pay should be increased, decreased or maintained? Why?

MB: Increased. We need to attract and retain quality teachers for a successful school district. Our teachers do an amazing job and deserve to be compensated for it.

CP: Do you think staff pay should be increased, decreased or maintained? Why?

MB: Increased. We need to attract and retain quality staff. There is too much turnover in our staff positions. It is very difficult to build a successful organization if there is a constant turnover in administration.

CP: What one specific step do you think should be taken to help the district retain students lost to home schooling, online programs and/or other districts?

MB: Offer programs and results that make us the school of choice.

CP: What specific steps should be taken to improve student performance?

MB: I think we need to reduce turnover as well as provide resources and support for programs that have proven successful. The writing program at Sunset would be a good example.

CP: Briefly state why voters should vote for you?

MB: I value education and want to see all students succeed. A strong school district provides tremendous benefits to the community. We are better together.