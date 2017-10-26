Election 2017: Q & A with Chip McIntyre, Moffat County school board District 1 candidate

Craig Press: How long have you been a resident of Moffat County?

Chip McIntyre: I have lived in Moffat County for a total of 31 years.

CP: What is your current job or employment status?

CM: I am an investigator with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

CP: What is your personal education?

CM: I have an associates degree in criminal justice from Colorado Northwestern Community College, and I hold multiple certificates in various law enforcement related topics.

CP: What is your experience with local education?

CM: I have experience with local education via receiving my own education from the Moffat County School District. I have six children, five of which attend a school in Moffat County. I was an active member in our local PAC before we started a PTA and am now an active member of our PTA. I also participated in the superintendent selection process.

CP: If elected, will you vote in December to close a school? Why or why not?

CM: I will vote to do what is best for the kids in the Moffat County School District. If the evidence shows that closing a school is the best choice for the kids, then that is how I will vote.

CP: If a school is closed, how do you think the money saved should be allocated?

CM: I believe the board is going to have to address the capital improvement needs district-wide, meet transportation needs, and the board needs to help support educators. Whether that means new programs, curriculum, training, etc …

CP: How do you think the district should meet capitol needs? Will you support going to voters to ask for a bond or a mill levy increase? Why or why not?

CM: Good fiscal management and prioritizing needs is how I believe the district should meet capitol needs. This district needs a long-term financial plan that supports academic growth and continued facility improvements/maintenance. I don’t believe going to the taxpayers for a bond or a mill levy increase would be an appropriate avenue at this time.

CP: Do you think teacher pay should be increased, decreased or maintained? Why?

CM: I believe teachers are one of our most valuable resources and, again, would support a long-term financial plan that would include providing better pay and benefits to our teachers.

CP: Do you think staff pay should be increased, decreased or maintained? Why?

CM: Schools cannot operate without the valuable staff that support the administrators and teachers, but again, I believe the district needs a long-term financial plan, which should include a look at the salaries and benefits of both staff and teachers.

CP: What one specific step do you think should be taken to help the district retain students lost to home schooling, online programs and/or other districts?

CM: I don’t believe that there is “one specific step” that will answer the question of how we can retain students lost to home schooling, online schooling or to a different district. I do believe the district needs to offer programs that give students a skill and or a trade that affords them the best opportunity to succeed in life. We are lacking in these trade programs, where our neighboring districts are not. Encouraging more parent/community involvement at every level may help with some families' choice to home/online school. Many parents don’t want to be sidelined when it comes to educational decisions for their children. I believe the district could take steps that foster better parent/school relationships and encourage more family engagement. This could also help improve student performance.

CP: What specific steps should be taken to improve student performance?

CM: I believe the district took an important step in improving student performance by implementing a reading program in the elementary schools this year. The district is going to have to continue to be proactive in its approach with academic growth. As I previously mentioned, I believe the district needs to do a better job of engaging parents and encouraging their involvement in the education of their children; this, I believe, will improve student performance.

CP: Briefly state why voters should vote for you?

CM: I believe voters should understand that I’m reasonable and realistic, I listen to both sides before making a decision. I’m fiscally conservative and want what's best for our kids. I understand the issues facing our district and community and believe, if we work together, we can continue to be fiscally responsible while improving the quality of education.