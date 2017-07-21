Education Briefs: Math in Motion at CNCC Summer Camp | CraigDailyPress.com

Colorado Northwestern Community College is bring the popular Math in Motion Camp to Craig. In this camp, youth have the opportunity to learn how to apply math to paddle boarding at Elkhead Reservoir as well as the history of the reservoir. Camp will be held from noon to 4 p.m., July 24 to 28. Meet at CNCC for transportation to Elkhead Reservoir. The cost is $120. Scholarships are available. Only eight spots are left. To learn more or register call 970-824-1135.

Colorado Empowered Learning to Unveil Statewide Blended Learning Roadmap

Colorado Empowered Learning and education policy leaders will unveil a statewide roadmap to help Colorado educators, district leaders, and policymakers support and expand the use of blended learning at 10 a.m. July 24, at the Colorado Department of Education. The Colorado General Assembly and Governor's Office commissioned this statewide blended learning roadmap through House Bill 16-1222. The roadmap will identify strategies for educators, state lawmakers, and others to act to expand the availability of blended learning and increase enrollment in effective, affordable supplemental education options. The roadmap also will lay out a series of priority areas for action at the local and statewide levels, including human capital, policy and funding, and technology and digital resources.

Learn more about Colorado Empowered Learning and blended learning by visiting http://www.colorado.gov/cel.

Summer Food Program underway

The Moffat County School District and the Boys & Girls Club of Craig will provide free meals for children throughout the summer.

Meal are provided to all children without charge or discrimination, and the same meals are provided regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability.

Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to noon. A snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.through Aug. 18 at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11:30 a.m. to noon through Aug. 19 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

To file a civil rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint form found online at ascr.usda.gov or at any USDA office. Call 866-623-9992 to request the form, or send a letter containing all of the information requested in the form to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to 202-690-7442 or by email to at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339; or 800-845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Free Books at the Book Mobile on Wednesdays

Kids can get a free book or trade books at the Sagebrush Reading Council Book Mobile at area parks on Wednesdays. Stops include:

• 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Skate Park, 2000 Baker Dr.

• 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Breeze Street Park, 595 Breeze St.

• 11:30 a.m. to noon at Woodbury Park, 1388 to 1398 W. Third St.

• 12:15 to 12:40 p.m. at City Park, 500 to 600 Washington St.

On Aug. 2 from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. the Book Mobile will stop at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Write Club available for aspiring writers

Moffat County Write Club offers activities for ages 8 and up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through August 21 at the Craig branch of the library, 570 Green St. For more information, call 970-824-5116.

Library Youth Club has many possibilites

Moffat County Youth Club offers activities for ages 8 and up from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through August 23 at the Craig branch of the library, 570 Green St. For more information, call 970-824-5116.

Themes are:

• July 26: Great Inventions

• August 2: Castles

• August 9: Native America

• August 16: Build Big

• August 23: Rollercoasters

Film School at CNCC Summer Camp

We all love movies, right? Why not make your own?! During CNCC film school camp, campers will have the opportunity to learn from Yuri Chicovsky, a local artist specializing in film, photography, music, and the written word. Classes run from 1 to 7 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 4 at the CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Dr. Cost is $200. Scholarships are available. Limited space is available in this camp. To learn more or register call 970-824-1135.

'Check-Out Colorado State Parks' program has expanded

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the "Check-Out Colorado State Parks" program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to "check out" along with an activity backpack.

The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library's renewal policy.

Check it out at a nearby library. Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.