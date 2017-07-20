CNCC in Craig, Rangely one of six colleges to receive $1 million gift | CraigDailyPress.com

Colorado Northwestern Community College is one of six rural community colleges expected to receive a $1 million financial bost to help stabalize their budget during challenging economic conditions. "It's a boost for us. It's a big surprise for us," said CNCC President Ron Granger.

The nine-member State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education approved $6.2 million in funding that will see the Colorado Community College System grant one-time gifts of $1 million dollars to six rural colleges in the system and $200,000 to rural campuses at Pueblo's community college.

Money will be used to seed new programs "foster enrollment growth, promote innovation, promote student success and/or maintain financial stability," said Fiona Lytle, director of communications for the college system.

CNCC will write a plan detailing how the money will be spent and submit it for system approval in August.

"We know we will use some of our funds to replenish our reserves," Granger said.

It has not yet been determined how much of the windfall will be split between CNCC's Craig and Rangely campuses.

The college spent down reserves by roughly $500,000 in 2015-16 and the 2016-17 budget had to be adjusted to correct a $900,000 error in budgeting for the costs of concurrent education.

These losses combined with a projected decrease in local and state revenues totaling $1.3 million, caused the college to restructure this summer to avoid cutting programs.

In addition to cost-saving measures, the Rangely Junior College District and the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District agreed to increase their support of the college in 2017-18 by roughly $103,000 (Moffat County) and $1.3 million (Rangely).

"We may not have to dip into the board reserves as much, but at this time we are unsure. We are looking at it," Granger said.

