Education Briefs: Area schools announce Thanksgiving closures

Moffat County School District will be closed for Thanksgiving Break Monday through Friday, Nov. 20 through 24. Schools will reopen Monday, Nov. 27.

Fall break for Colorado Northwestern Community College faculty and students is Monday through Friday, Nov. 20 through 24. The residence halls at the Rangely campus will be closed. College administrative be closed Thanksgiving Day.



Applications available for Christmas 4 Kids 2017

Families in need of assistance providing toys for children from birth to age 14 are encouraged to apply for Christmas for Kids 2017. Applications are available at Love INC, 656 School St. Applications must be returned to Love, Inc. by Dec. 1 to qualify for assistance. The program is sponsored by Connections 4 Kids. For more information, call Love INC at 970-826-4400 or Connections 4 Kids at 970-824-1081



￼￼Last day to register for CNCC Greece trip is Dec. 1

CNCC Community Education is accepting applications for an upcoming trip to Greece, which will include tours of Athens, Mycene, Delphi, Sparta and more. The trip includes airfare, lodging, breakfast, guided tours, admission to many of the sites and transportation. Travelers will depart March 16 and return March 25. The class costs $2,550, and senior citizens pay $2,300. Students must register and pay a $500 deposit by Dec. 1.

For more information, contact Desiree Moore at 970-824-1101 or desiree.moore@cncc.edu.



Parenting the Love and Logic Way class registration open

Registration is now open for an upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way class, which will teach simple and practical techniques to help parents raise responsible children, have more fun in their roles and easily and immediately change children's behavior. Classes are for parents and educators of all ages.

The deadline to register is Jan. 16. Classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 30 to March 13 at The Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

The class is free, and free childcare will be offered.

For more information, contact Charity Reiser at 970-824-8282, Ext. 2043, or charity.reiser@state.co.us.



Moffat County Library announces November hours

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library will observe the following hours during November.



• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday

• 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Closed Sundays



Craft classes available at Yampa Valley Fiberworks

New classes are being offered this fall at Yampa Valley Fiberworks, north of Craig. Classes include knitting, spinning, weaving, sewing, fabric painting and more and will be offered during the week and on weekends. For more information, visit facebook.com/yampa-valley-fiberworks or call 970-824-9568.



Moffat County Library announces storytimes

Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the library’s children’s room, 570 Green St. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.



Dates and themes are as follows.

• Nov. 30 — Fun with ABCs



• Dec. 14 — Opposites



• Dec. 21 — Winter Wonders



• Dec. 28 — New Stories for the New Year



Applications being accepted for Daniels Scholarship

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year, annually-renewable college scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to serving their communities.

The Daniels Scholarship Program is highly competitive. Each year, thousands of applicants go through a rigorous application process, and finalists advance to an in-person interview.



Applications and recommendations must be submitted online through the application website by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. As part of the application, students are required to submit documents that will be used to verify their eligibility, such as their Student Aid Report from the FAFSA; official ACT/SAT scores; citizenship and residency documentation; and other financial documents.

Learn more and apply at danielsfund.org/scholarships.

