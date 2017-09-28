Education Briefs: Moffat County students to be counted Monday

Moffat County School District asks parents and students to attend school Oct. 2 — the day the state looks at attendance to determine the amount of funding each school will receive. The goal is to have every child at school that day, and incentives will be given to students who are present. For more information, call MCSD at 970-824-3268.

Greece travel meeting slated for Tuesday

Colorado Northwestern Community College Community Education program is planning a trip to Greece. The group will depart March 16 and return March 25. The class costs $2,550 and $2300 for seniors. Travelers must register and pay a $500 deposit by Dec. 1. Those interested in the trip are invited to attend an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 2801 Ninth St. For more information and to register, contact Director of Community Education Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135 or email desiree.moore@cncc.edu.

Cooking at Senior Social Center set for Oct. 5

The Senior Social Center will host a presentation from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 5 at the the Senior Social Center, 50 College Drive. The presentation will explore why food becomes less flavorful as people age. Join for conversation and a food-tasting kickoff to the center’s fall and winter cooking classes. The event is sponsored by the Senior Social Center and United Way.

The cost is $5. For more information or to sign up, call 970-326-3188 or email infor@seniorsocialcenter.org.

Moffat County Library changes hours in October

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library has new hours for the month of October.

Library hours are as follows.

• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.

• 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.

• Closed Sundays.

Positive Solutions for Families class begins Oct. 9

This free, six-week class is offered by Connections4Kids to promote social and emotional development and help reduce challenging behavior. Class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m beginning Monday, Oct. 9 and ending Monday, Nov. 13. To learn more or register for class, call 970-824-1081 or email patented@connections4kids.org.

Cooking Matters class gets underway Oct. 11

The Parent Education Center at Connections4Kids is offering a six-week class for low-income adults that will teach healthy grocery shopping and cooking on a budget. Classes are held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and run Oct. 11 through Nov. 15. To learn more or register for class, call 970-824-1081 or email patented@connections4kids.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Children invited to Ready-Set-Read reading challenge

Ready-Set-Read is a program for children age birth through fifth grade. Offered twice per year — September through November and March through May — the program sends reading logs home with students. Those who are not yet in school or who are homeschooled may pick up a log at the library. Complete the reading log by the end of the challenge period and bring it into the library to receive a free book. Participation is free.

Friends of Library offer baby book bags

The Friends of the Library is looking to give babies a head start in literacy.

Those who have welcomed a new baby into their homes are invited to visit the library to pick up a free baby book bag.

Each bag contains a book and bookmark, as well as information about reading to babies and what the library offers infants and parents. Baby book bags are provided courtesy of Friends of the Library in conjunction with the Moffat County Libraries.

For more information, call the library at 970-824-5116.

Negative peer pressure subject of website

A new website, Speak Now!, offers strategies for parents and children to develop a plan to manage peer pressure regarding the use of drugs and alcohol.

According to the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, youth who feel they can ask a parent, guardian or other adult for help are one-and-a-half times less likely to binge drink. The survey reports that creating a plan is a helpful way to start discussing healthy choices with children, especially if a young person is increasingly curious about alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs or other drugs.

The Speak Now! Colorado website, available in English and Spanish, gives parents age-appropriate tools and resources so they can initiate a positive and successful dialogue with their children about substance use and abuse. The Speak Now! Colorado statewide social marketing campaign is a project of the Office of Behavioral Health within the Colorado Department of Human Services.

"The key is helping kids come up with effective strategies in advance before they find themselves in a difficult situation," said Leah Emerick, youth substance abuse prevention coordinator at Denver Public Health. "Starting these conversations can sometimes feel awkward, but having an ongoing discussion with your child is really important. Support from parents and caregivers is crucial for kids, who are often faced with negative peer pressure."

To learn more about Speak Now!, visit speaknowcolorado.org.