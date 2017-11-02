Education Briefs: Moffat County Library announces November hours

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library will observe the following hours in November.

• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

• 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays

• Closed Sundays

2017 ReaLife Women’s Conference Friday and Saturday

The 2017 ReaLife Women's Conference "Exhale" will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and continue from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 4 at The Journey, 1150 W. Ninth St. The cost is $10. Tickets and information are available from Calvary, Craig Christian, the Lighthouse, Cornerstone or Jenison Custom Builders. Tickets may also be purchased at the door at the time of the event.

Parent Action Committee slate Casino Night Saturday

The high school Parent Action Committee is holding its inaugural Fall Harvest Casino Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. All donations will go toward funding Moffat County High School equipment and supplies to provide more opportunities for students. The cost of the event, which will be held at the Clarion Inn & Suites, is $25.



Moffat County Library announces storytime themes

Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the children’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.



Dates and themes are as follows.

• Nov. 9 — Bears, Bears Everywhere

• Nov. 16 — Thanksgiving

• Nov. 30 — Fun with ABCs

• Dec. 7 — 1, 2, 3 Come count with me

• Dec. 14 — Opposites

• Dec. 21 — Winter Wonders

• Dec. 28 — New Stories for the New Year

‘Annie the Musical’ takes stage Nov. 16 through 18

“Annie the Musical” will return to Moffat County High School Theater in November. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 18, in the Moffat County High School Auditorium, 900 Finley Lane. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.

Applications now open for Daniels Scholarship

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year, annually renewable college scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to serving their communities.

Admission to the Daniels Scholarship Program is highly competitive. Each year, thousands of applicants go through a rigorous application process, and finalists advance to an in-person interview.



Applications and recommendations must be submitted online through the application website between by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. As part of the application, students are required to submit documents that will be used to verify their eligibility, such as their Student Aid Report from the FAFSA; official ACT/SAT scores; citizenship and residency documentation; and other financial documents.

Learn more and apply at danielsfund.org/scholarships.

Moffat County substitute teachers receive pay increase

The Moffat County School District has revamped its program for substitute teachers, resulting in a pay increase.

"Daily rates will be going up. We even have incentive pay for those who substitute often," said Human Resource Specialist Linda Foulk.

Last year, substitute teachers were paid $80 per day and $10 per hour for classified staff for their services.

New daily rates are as follows.

• $90 per day for certified staff with 1 year authorization

• $100 per day for certified staff with 3 year authorization

• $110 per day for certified staff with 5 year authorization

• $120 per day for retired Moffat County School District certified staff

• $11.25 per hour for classified staff

Bonuses include the following.

• $400 paid in January for substitutes serving more than 40 days during the first semester.

• $500 paid in June for substitutes serving more than 50 days during the second semester.

MCSD will also change how it refers to substitute teachers, changing their title to guest teachers and staff.

"We want to respect the important role guest teachers and our staff play in our school," Foulk said. "We also want to be more competitive in the marketplace so that we can attract the best guest teachers for our kids."



Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers support

Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for Northwest Colorado children from birth to age 8 and their families. The group offers ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops, autism, postpartum depressions and breastfeeding support groups. For more information, call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.

Craft classes are available at Yampa Valley Fiberworks

New classes are being offered this fall at Yampa Valley Fiberworks north of Craig. Classes including knitting, spinning, weaving, sewing, fabric painting and more. Classes are offered during the week and on weekends. Visit facebook.com/yampa-valley-fiberworks for times. For more information and to register, call 970-824-9568.

