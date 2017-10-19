Education Briefs: Learn the basics of iPads, iPhones

Learn the basics of using an iPad or iPhone, including how to utilize tools such as FaceTime, iCloud and iTunes in this course.

The class is taught by Mike Lausin.

Class will begin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The fee for the class is $55, and Moffat County senior citizens pay $15. The class will be held in the computer lab at the CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Drive. For more information and to register call 970-824-1101.

2017 ReaLife Women’s Conference set Nov. 3 and 4

The 2017 ReaLife Women's Conference "Exhale" will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and continue from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4 at The Journey, 1150 W. Ninth St. The cost is $10. Tickets and information are available from Calvary, Craig Christian, the Lighthouse, Cornerstone or Jenison Custom Builders. Tickets may also be purchased at the door at the time of the event.

Applications open for Daniels Scholarship

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year, renewable college scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to serving their communities.

Getting into the Daniels Scholarship Program is highly competitive. Each year, thousands of applicants go through a rigorous application process, and finalists advance to an in-person interview.



Applications and recommendations must be submitted online through the application website between by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. As part of the application process, students are required to submit documents that will be used to verify their eligibility, such as their Student Aid Report from the FAFSA; official ACT/SAT scores; citizenship and residency documentation; and other financial documents.

Learn more and apply at danielsfund.org/scholarships.

Low pay shutting teachers out of housing markets

In 80-percent of the largest school districts, a teacher with an master's degree and five years' experience cannot comfortably afford housing payments, according to a report released this week from the National Council on Teacher Quality.

The report highlights the serious challenge teachers face in being able to afford housing in the districts where they teach. In its October Teacher Trendline, NCTQ used data from the Teacher Contract Database to compare teacher salaries with rental and homeownership pricing data in 124 large school districts across the country.



The findings show that, while renting a one-bedroom apartment is within reach for new teachers working in most districts, in about a quarter of the districts, it is not. Home ownership is even more difficult. In some districts, saving for the recommended down payment of 20 percent or meeting mortgage obligations is beyond a teacher's means, even for a teacher who is at the higher end of the salary schedule. That problem is particularly acute in school districts located in the West and Northeast.



Perhaps the most surprising finding is that, even in districts where saving up for a down payment on a home is "doable,” making the monthly housing payment is well outside the comfortable reach of teachers. In 80 percent of the districts, a teacher with five years experience still would need to expend more than the recommended 30 percent of their income on housing payments.



To view salary, rental, and homeownership pricing data for all the districts in the sample and explore an interactive map, visit nctq.org and click on the "Teacher Trendline" commentary.