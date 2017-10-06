Education Briefs: Free Application for Federal Student Aid available now

The new 2018-19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, including the ready-to-use IRS Data Retrieval Tool, is ready. Some states and schools have limited funds, so college-bound students are encouraged apply as early as possible. To complete an application visit fafsa.ed.gov.

Positive Solutions for Families class offered

This free six-week class is offered by Connections 4 Kids to promote social and emotional development to help reduce challenging behavior. The class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 9 and ending Nov. 13. To learn more or register for class, call 970-824-1081 or email patented@connections4kids.org.

Cooking Matters class to begin Wednesday

The Parent Education Center at Connections 4 Kids is offering a six-week class for low-income adults that will teach healthy grocery shopping and cooking on a budget. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 through Nov. 15. To learn more or register for class, call 970-824-1081 or email patented@connections4kids.org.

School board candidate forum slated Thursday

A forum for candidates vying for the Moffat County School District Board of Education is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Craig Middle School auditorium, 915 Yampa Ave. Listen to candidates' platforms and priorities, as well as responses to questions gathered from the community. Light refreshments will be served. The forum is presented by the Moffat County High School speech and debate team, CMS Leadership Team, Moffat County Education Association and MCSD Strategic Planning Team. Ballots for will be mailed Oct. 16.

Moffat County Library posts October hours

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library has new hours for the month of October.

Hours are as follows.

Recommended Stories For You

• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

• 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays

• Closed Sundays

Moffat County Library announces story times

Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the children’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.

Dates and themes are as follows.

• Oct. 12 — Fire safety

• Oct. 19 — Pumpkin patch

• Oct. 26— Dress up

• Nov. 2 — Under the sea

• Nov. 9 — Bears, Bears Everywhere!

Initiative to offer $7M to fund scholarships

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative is working to boost postsecondary completion by helping make college more affordable. The group has added $7 million to help match student scholarships.



The $7 million is awarded to programs across the state that match the awarded funds dollar-for-dollar. The local scholarship programs must also provide student services to help recipients succeed in college.



In the 2016-2017 academic year, more than 4,600 scholarships were disbursed drawing from these funds. Including the matches, 102 grants, totaling $26.9 million, will provide tuition assistance to 51 counties, 29 institutions of higher education and 15 workforce programs through the next four years.



"COSI grantees are on the front lines, generously and effectively supporting our students as they prepare for a rapidly changing economy," said Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. "By 2020, nearly three in four jobs in Colorado will require education and training beyond high school, making our state's demand for college-educated adults the fifth-highest in the nation. Programs like COSI are critical to put college in reach for all students."



At the county level, the matching-grant scholarship programs must be approved by the county commissioners, and institution-level scholarship programs must be approved by school governing boards. The local scholarship programs must distribute the scholarships to Colorado students who attend Colorado public institutions of higher education.



Colorado's public institutions of higher education, local municipalities and workforce development programs are eligible to apply for the matching grants. The Scholarship Initiative will accept applications on a rolling basis and expects to award its first round of grants for the year in November.