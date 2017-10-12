Education Briefs: College In Colorado hosts annual College Application Month in October

Students are encouraged to use collegeincolorado.org to prepare college applications and participate in prize giveaways.



College In Colorado is a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. The goal of College Application Month is to encourage every graduating high school senior to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and at least one postsecondary application with the help of the resources available on collegeincolorado.org. Applications may be to two-year, four-year, military or occupational/technical institutions.

"We know the application process can be intimidating, so we're providing multiple College Application Month activities and resources to help break down and smooth out the process," said Julia Pirnack, director of College In Colorado. "Despite the clear evidence of economic and societal benefits, only 55 percent of the adult population in Colorado has a degree or certificate, and only 49 percent have an associate or higher degree. Partnering with schools and helping students understand their options will help every Coloradan reach their full potential."



As an incentive for students participating in College Application Month, College In Colorado is giving away weekly prizes that include laptops, tablets, $500 scholarships and an Amazon Echo.

To learn more about College Application Month, visit ciccollegeappmonth.org.



Free Application for Federal Student Aid available

The new 2018-19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, including the ready-to-use IRS Data Retrieval Tool, is ready. Some states and schools have limited funds, so college bound students are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible. To begin an application visit fafsa.ed.gov.



Course to teach iPad, iPhone basics begins Oct. 20

A new class will offer residents instruction in basic iPad and iPhone use. The course will include instruction on how to use tools such as FaceTime, iCloud and iTunes. The class, taught by Mike Lausin, will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 21. The fee for the class is $55. Moffat County senior citizens pay $15. The class will be held in the computer lab at the CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Drive. For more information or to register, call 970-824-1101.



Moffat County Library continues October hours

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library has new hours.

Library hours for the month of October are as follows.

Recommended Stories For You

• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

• 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays

• Closed Sundays

Moffat County Library announces story time themes

Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the children’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to 10 minutes early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.

Dates and themes are as follows.

• Thursday — Pumpkin Patch

• Oct. 26— Dress Up

• Nov. 2 — Under the Sea

• Nov. 9 — Bears, Bears Everywhere!

Pumpkin decorating contest Oct. 16 through 27

The Moffat County Library Craig Branch is holding a pumpkin decorating contests. Bring decorated pumpkin, squash or gourds to the library for display. All ages are welcome to participate. Be creative, but keep it family friendly (nothing scary) and no carved pumpkins.

Pick up your pumpkin by 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. Any remaining entries will be discarded.

Baby Book Bags available through library

The Friends of the Library gives babies a head start in literacy.

Those who have recently welcomed a new baby are invited to visit the library to pick up a free Baby Book Bag.

Each bag contains a book and bookmark, as well as information, such as tips on reading to babies and what the library has to offer babies and parents. Baby Book Bags are provided courtesy of Friends of the Library, in conjunction with the Moffat County Libraries. One bag per baby.

For more information, call the library at 970-824-5116.

Substitute teachers for Moffat County receive pay increase

The Moffat County School District has revamped its program for substitute teachers, resulting in a pay increase.

"Daily rates will be going up. We even have incentive pay for those who substitute often," said Human Resource Specialist Linda Foulk.

Last year, substitute teachers were paid $80 per day and $10 per hour for classified staff for their services.

New daily rates are as follows.

$90 per day for certified staff with 1 year authorization

$100 per day for certified staff with 3 year authorization

$110 per day for certified staff with 5 year authorization

$120 per day for retired Moffat County School District certified staff

$11.25 per hour for classified staff

Bonuses include the following.

$400 paid in January for substitutes serving more than 40 days during the first semester.

$500 paid in June for substitutes serving more than 50 days during the second semester.

Moffat County School District will also change how it refers to substitute teachers by changing their title to guest teachers and staff.

"We want to respect the important role guest teachers and our staff play in our school," Foulk said. "We also want to be more competitive in the marketplace, so that we can attract the best guest teachers for our kids."

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers support

Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children from birth to age 8 and their families in Northwest Colorado. The group offers ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops and autism, postpartum depressions and breastfeeding support groups. For more information, call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.

