Education Briefs: Christmas for Pets donation drive begins Monday

Craig students hope to give shelter pets a better Christmas by collecting supplies and money for the Moffat County Humane Society.

Bobbie McAlexander's third-grade class at East Elementary School is holding a fundraiser for shelter pets.

The students’ goal is to collect 50 items for the pets and raise $100 from a penny drive.

Donations of food, blankets, towels, treats, dog bones and pet toys can be dropped at the large collection box in the lobby of the school, as well as boxes in every classroom and in the main office.

The drive begins Monday, Nov. 13 and will continue through Dec. 8.

"We wish to present our funds and items to the Humane Society at our Dec. 18 PAWS assembly," McAlexander said.



‘Annie the Musical’ runs Nov. 16 through 18 in Craig

“Annie the Musical” will return to Moffat County High School Theater this month. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16 through 18, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 18. All performances will be in the Moffat County High School Auditorium, 900 Finley Lane, Craig. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at the door.



‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ musical coming to Meeker

Meeker is in for a sweet treat, as the Meeker Arts and Cultural Council's Center Stage Youth Theatre Group features the delicious adventures experienced by Charley on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.”



This adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale features the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, as well as new songs by Leslie Bricusse (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Doctor Dolittle”) and Anthony Newley.



The eighth musical production for the MACC Center Stage Youth Theatre Group since 2010, the production features elementary and middle-school students, some of whom are experienced thespians from prior productions, and some who are new to the performing arts experience. Meeker High School Drama Club and art students will assist in production support roles.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; and 3 p.m. Sat. Nov. 18 at the Meeker High School Auditorium, 500 School St.

Tickets available at the door and cost $7 for adults; Meeker Elementary School and Barone Middle School students will be admitted free with a paid adult.



For more information, call Mandi Etheridge at 970 878-9070



Applications available for Christmas 4 Kids 2017

Families in need of assistance providing toys for their children age 0 to 14 are encouraged to apply for Christmas 4 Kids 2017. Applications are available at at Love, Inc., 656 School St. and must be returned to Love, Inc. by Dec. 1 to qualify for assistance. The program is sponsored by Connections 4 Kids.

For more information, call Love, Inc at 970-826-4400 or Connections 4 Kids at 970-824-1081





Moffat County Library announces November hours

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library will observe the following hours in November.

• 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

• 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday

• 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Closed Sunday.

New Craft classes available at Yampa Valley Fiberworks

New classes are being offered this fall at Yampa Valley Fiberworks, north of Craig. Classes including knitting, spinning, weaving, sewing, fabric painting and more. Classes are offered during the week and on weekends. For more information, visit facebook.com/Yampa-Valley-Fiberworks. To register, call 970-824-9568.

Moffat County Library announces story time themes

Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the library’s children’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.



Dates and themes are as follows.



• Nov. 16 — Thanksgiving

• Nov. 30 — Fun with A, B, C’s

• Dec. 14 — Opposites

• Dec. 21 — Winter Wonders

• Dec. 28 — New Stories for the New Year

Application period open for Daniels Scholarship

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year, annually renewable college scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to serving their communities.

Admission to the Daniels Scholarship Program is highly competitive. Each year, thousands of applicants go through a rigorous application process, and finalists advance to an in-person interview.



Applications and recommendations must be submitted online through the application website between by 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. As part of the application process, students are required to submit documents that will be used to verify eligibility, such as their Student Aid Report from the FAFSA; official ACT/SAT scores; citizenship and residency documentation; and other financial documents.

Learn more and apply at danielsfund.org/scholarships.

