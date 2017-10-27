Earthquake rumbles through Rangely

A small 2.8 earthquake this week was recorded three miles from Rangely about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

It was felt by a few people who posted their experience on the Rangely Buy, Sale and Trade Facebook page. One resident said it felt like something had hit her house and asked if anyone else had noticed resulting in more than 20 comments.

It is the third earthquake experiened by residents in Northwest Colorado this year.

Two other tremors shook residents up in April. At about 2:45 a.m. on April 20 a magnitude 3.9 quake hit roughly 22 miles northwest of Craig.

Two days later about 11 a.m. on April 22 another shock originated roughly 3 miles west, northwest of Rangely, and measured 3.7 in magnitude.

“Typically a magnitude 3.0 to 3.9 event would be only slightly felt as a vibration, maybe similar to that of a passing truck. People on upper floors of buildings would notice it more,” said Matt Morgan, deputy director and senior research geologist for the Colorado Geological Survey

As with the other earthquakes, the cause for Thursday's shake is difficult to determine.

However, minor earthquakes like these are not unusual in Western Colorado, said Julie Dutton, geophysicist for the national earthquake center national earthquake center in Golden.

