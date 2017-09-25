Drunk woman beating on doors: On the record for Sept. 16 to 18

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Sept. 16

2:19 a.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a random male party who walked into the house of people he didn't know. He was in the kitchen and wasn't threatening anyone. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride home, and the homeowners didn't want to pursue charges.

12:38 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. The caller heard a male and female fighting in a nearby trailer. A child came to the caller's house and stated the parents were physically fighting. Officers arrived and determined it was a verbal argument, only, and no crime was found.

4:48 p.m. On the 1700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious party wearing blue pants and a blue hoodie riding their bike on the east end of the storage units. Officers contacted the party, who was waiting for a tow truck.

8:14 p.m. On the 1100 block of Schrader Avenue, officers responded to a report of possible marijuana found in the bedroom of a 16-year-old juvenile.

8:20 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A neighbor thought he saw a male and female party steal items from a neighbor's garage and leave on foot. They reported the parties took a box and something that looked like a snowboard. Officers contacted the owners of the house, who went through their garage and didn't find anything missing.

8:38 p.m. At Walmart, an employee reported they found a bag of what looked like methamphetamine that was dropped in the store and was being held at the front desk.

9:41 p.m. On the 600 block between Breeze Street and Yampa Street, a caller reported someone broke into a shed behind a nearby house. The door was open. Officers contacted the owner, who stated there was nothing in there he was concerned about.

11:20 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious white Pontiac. The occupants were contacted for being in park after hours, and they left.

11:30 p.m. At West Seventh Street and Breeze Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of an 18-year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and driving without headlights.

Sunday, Sept. 17

3:08 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers took a report of an explosion. They checked the area out and cleared it five minutes later.

3:22 a.m. North of City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was unoccupied.

6:57 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers took a report of domestic violence. A woman came to the emergency room following a domestic abuse incident that occurred Friday. Advocates Crisis Support Services became involved, and officers are investigating a possible assault.

9:37 p.m. Officers responded to a threat of suicide or suicide incident.

10:55 p.m. A man reported a lost or stolen Galaxy Samsung phone. He later found it.

11:55 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a male and female who left the store with two backpacks full of stolen items. The two 21-year-old Craig residents were issued a summons for city court for shoplifting. They allegedly stole food, clothing and miscellaneous items.

Monday, Sept. 18

12:05 a.m. Officers responded to a threat of suicide or suicidal incident.

12:10 a.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A 31-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct after fighting with a juvenile in the street.

12:24 a.m. On Victory Way near Walmart, officers responded to a report of a car versus deer crash. Officers could not locate the deer. The Dodge Charger had damage to the front end and the bumper.

10:16 a.m. At the Cool Water Grill, officers responded to a report of a fight between two men outside the front door. One party wore a cowboy hat, blue shirt and jeans, and another party wore a camouflage shirt and jeans. The caller reported it was a physical fight, but it didn't appear as though anyone was injured. The parties went home.

10:57 a.m. On the 700 block of Ranney Street, a caller reported a battery and box were stolen from their camper.

11:50 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers took a report of two individuals trespassing in someone's apartment. Officers contacted the parties and arrested a 45-year-old male for distribution, manufacture or possession of 4 grams or less of a schedule I/II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also arrested a 30-year-old female on warrants. The resident of the apartment was out of town.

1:33 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a theft.

2:55 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. The caller stated someone stole her identity and bought furniture. She found out when she was contacted by a collection company. The items were purchased in August 2016 in Denver using her name and Social Security number.

5:17 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers cited a 25-year-old male from Craig for driving under restraint and lack of insurance. His 32-year-old female passenger was also arrested for violation of a restraining order.

5:35 p.m. At the Elk Run Inn, officers took a report of a disturbance. A male reported he'd been talking with another guy all week, who was now standing in his doorway and pulled a knife on him. He reportedly smelled like he was drinking. The knife was described as a flip-blade pocket knife with a 3-inch blade. The man left, and the male caller closed his door.

5:35 p.m. On the 600 block of Green Street, a man reported items were stolen from his white Crown Victoria parked in the back. Missing items included his wife's makeup and some new carpet.

6:25 p.m. A caller reported there was a 6-year-old boy wearing an orange shirt with a white backpack attempting to wave down passing cars. Officers checked the area and saw children playing tackle football, but no one appeared to need help.

8:33 p.m. Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman got into an argument about the man's son, and he started screaming at the kids. He was reportedly yelling at the daughter when she slapped him, and he slapped her back. The woman wanted the man removed from the home. She said he'd had a few beers and she'd had a glass of wine. Officers arrested the 38-year-old female for harassment, third-degree assault and child abuse.

10:48 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated female parked in a Ford SUV who was walking door-to-door pounding on the doors of the church and other houses in the area, then yelling in the parking lot. One homeowner said she was beating on their windows. The woman was inside her vehicle trying to hide when officers arrived. They called a taxi to take her home.