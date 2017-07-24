Drunk men passed out in doorways: On the record for July 18 to 20 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 18

8:49 a.m. At Wal-Mart, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash.

9:19 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a father and daughter. They calmed down and one party left.

5:05 p.m. On West 13th Street, officers determined a report of possible assault involving a staff member and a resident at Horizons Specialized Services was unfounded. The Department of Social Services is following up on the incident.

11:27 p.m. At Wal-Mart, officers responded to a request by a manager to trespass a female party that was suspected of shoplifting in the past.

Wednesday, July 19

4:28 a.m. On the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, someone reported a suspicious party sleeping by the park.

1:29 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a report of possible check fraud.

3:12 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a verbal threat at the Travelers Inn.

5:12 p.m. At U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 30, officers assisted Moffat County Sheriff's Office with a drug complaint.

6:51 p.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief involving kids looking in mailboxes. It appears they didn't take anything.

8:42 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Someone appeared to be passed out in the doorway of Memorial Regional Health Rehabilitation Center. The man was intoxicated and was sent away in a cab after he was revived.

10:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller could hear lots of banging and kids yelling and screaming. Officers contacted the parties and found a woman and her son, who was having a meltdown over missing a game.

11:04 p.m. On the 200 block of South Highway 13, a male party was passed out in the doorway.

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m. At Victory Motors, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party in the building. Officers contacted the business owners who said there was supposed to be a man in there working on the floors.

7:26 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a threat. A caller reported that his ex-girlfriend was being stalked by another man who was threatening her. He was concerned for her and their children. Officers contacted the complainant but were unable to contact the female.

10:24 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault.

11:04 p.m. On the 1300 block of Sage Street, a woman reported she was threatened by a female party who came up to her when she went outside and said she needed to stop talking about her or she'd beat her up. The female party had been looking in trash cans and walking up and down the street all day long. Officers determined mental health issues were involved.

11:25 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a phone call scam involving a collection agency. The victim stated they had his personal information.

2:37 p.m. At West Victory Way and Steele Street, officers responded to a report of a dead animal in roadway.

3:14 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officer took a report of a cold hit-and-run crash.

4:34 p.m. At Elk Horn Apartments, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. The caller was with the female party, who did not want to state what was going on. No medical attention was needed and no weapons were involved. Officers determined it was verbal only and the parties separated for the night.

5:21 p.m. At Bear Creek Animal Hospital, officers responded to a report of a rollover crash. The crash happened at slow speed involving a pickup that was parked on the shoulder and backed over a dip in the shoulder, causing it to roll down the embankment. The male driver and his 15-year-old daughter were not injured.

6:35 p.m. At West Victory Way and Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of indecent exposure. The same female party who threatened someone earlier in the day was walking along the side of the street wearing a pink dress, dancing and exposing herself and showing her butt and her breasts. Officers contacted her.

6:39 p.m. At Elk Run Inn, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A female party was curled up in a ball and looked like she was in pain, then got up and stumbled around toward the Elk Run Inn. She wore a red sundress and was then found leaning against the doors at City Market. Officers found mental health issues were involved.

8:42 p.m. At West Victory Way and Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female party. Officers determined it was not a fight and they were just venting at this point.

9:14 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, a woman reported a male party, described as scruffy with a beard, long hair and wearing a backpack, was sitting on a hillside by the "For Sale" sign at the pawn shop smoking something. Officers were unable to locate him.

9:20 p.m. On the 800 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary. The caller lived next to a house that had been vacant at least a year and there were now lights on inside. They had also seen the back gate alternately open and closed, the kitchen and back room lights on. Officers checked the home and secured the doors and found no signs of criminal activity.