Drunk and disorderly duo: On the record for May 11 to 14 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 11

12:45 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a scam call from an alleged IRS agent asking for $8,000 and threatening to issue a warrant for the woman's arrest.

6:16 p.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. Officers received multiple versions of a woman getting thrown, pushed, or falling to the floor and injuring her wrist, but the woman was then arrested on a traffic warrant out of Jefferson County.

7:02 p.m. On West Fourth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a tan GMC Tahoe and a white flatbed Dodge truck. Both vehicles were drivable.

7:07 p.m. At Tucker Street and East Fourth Street, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a red Dodge pickup and a silver Hyundai. One driver was issued a summons for improper start from a stopped position.

8 p.m. On the 2400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The victim was scratched and hit and a female was arrested for third-degree assault.

8:40 p.m. On the 400 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman called and said her boyfriend was yelling and screaming at her. Officers talked to both parties they agreed to remain separate. The man left for the night and the woman inquired about evicting him.

9:32 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a pink Huffy bike with a rear basket from the person's back porch.

Friday, May 12

8:16 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male walking around the parking lot with a butcher knife. Officers did not find him.

9:50 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Street, officers collected possible found drugs or paraphernalia.

12:36 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary. Someone broke into a reportedly vacant unit and stole some jewels and a TV. Another resident said they knew who broke in but wouldn't tell the reporting party.

2:23 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a grey Chevy Traverse and a white Suburban.

3:28 p.m. At East Third Street and Rose Street, officers responded to a report from a man who said multiple tools and items had been stolen from two lots he owned.

The property owner learned that a man living on the 600 block of Ranney Street had the items in his apartment. The next day, a 30-year-old male was arrested for theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass.

Officers recovered a TV, a saw, a dental saw, two circular saws, a jigsaw, machete, a Sawzall, computer tower, car and house keys and miscellaneous house tools, valued collectively at $5,000.

Officers also recovered a 2004 KTM model 350 motorcycle valued at $5,360 that traced to a registered owner in Milner who said he stored it on property north of Craig and wasn't aware it had been stolen.

9:41 p.m. On the 600 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a verbal disturbance. An anonymous caller reported hearing a mother and daughter fighting, but it turned out to be a sister fighting with her younger brother about doing the dishes. It was verbal only and the brother was now doing the dishes.

Saturday, May 11

9:59 a.m. On the 700 block of Green Street, officers responded to a suspicious incident. Three young boys stopped by a woman's house saying they were collecting money for food for the hungry. She gave the kids $5. They left on their bikes, and the woman called the school principal and was told there were no fundraisers going on at this time.

1:37 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a sex crime against a child.

4:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of kids shooting a bb gun in the backyard. Officers told them they had to stop.

6:21 p.m. At the Centennial Mall parking lot, officers responded to a car crash involving a silver Dodge Dakota truck on the east side.

9:14 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a found black mountain bike in someone's yard and collected it.

9:53 p.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of harassment involving kids running around and banging on the doors.

Sunday, May 14

3:39 a.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a neighbor being loud and yelling profanities. They contacted the neighbor and he told officers he'd “keep it smooth” with his neighbors.

3:45 a.m. At the East Kum & Go, officers received a call from a clerk who was scared because an unknown older male party was screaming at him. Officers didn't find the man.

4:21 a.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a second report of a neighbor being loud and this time, the man said he would try to keep it down.

5:19 a.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a third report of a neighbor being loud while playing his guitar and yelling. He said he would keep his doors closed.

12:19 a.m. At East Fourth Street and Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. Three teenage males were walking in and out of a home that was boarded up. The were all wearing backpacks and told the reporting party they were looking for a dog. They left on their bikes and officers were unable to find them.

5:47 p.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment and possible protection order violation. A woman stated her husband was harassing her, following her and yelling at her after she asked him to leave.

9:09 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct involving someone with mental health issues.

9:36 p.m. On the 700 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of an explosion. A man saw a big flash and heard three explosions that rattled the windows in his house. Officers were unable to find anything.

11:02 p.m. At the Super 8 Motel on Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct by an intoxicated, female guest that who was causing trouble and refusing to leave. She was banging on the door of her boyfriend's room, but he was passed out and not answering. The woman had been asked to leave the property in the past. officers took her to Loaf 'N Jug to try to find her another room and issued her a trespass notice for Super 8.

The woman's boyfriend then drove to Loaf 'N Jug to find her, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under restraint.

11:02 p.m. On the 700 block of East 12th Street, officers responded to a report of aggressive yelling and screaming from an unknown location. Officers found and spoke to a male party and he agreed to keep his music and singing down for the evening.