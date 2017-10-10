Double disturbance at liquor store: On the record for Oct. 4, 5

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:10 a.m. At Lincoln Street and East Victory Way, a caller was concerned about the safety of children in the area, because there was an older male party living under the bridge between the OP Bar & Grill and City Park.

8:21 a.m. On the 200 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested a 19-year-old female for violation of a restraining order, driving under restraint and driving without insurance.

11:36 a.m. At Haxton Avenue and West Victory Way, officers arrested a 28-year-old man for possession of a schedule I/II drug and drug paraphernalia and violation of restraining order.

12:31 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported the theft of tools from an apartment building.

Recommended Stories For You

3:35 p.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse or neglect and turned the matter over to the Department of Social Services.

6:36 p.m. On the 1000 block of Lecuyer Drive, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in which a mailbox pole was damaged.

6:44 p.m. At a fitness center, officers responded to a report of a missing bicyle that had possibly been stolen.

6:44 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter. The individual was issued a city summons.

7:13 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a caller was concerned about a juvenile possibly using marijuana.

8:19 p.m. On the 1200 block of Mariana Way, officers responded to a possible physical disturbance. The parties were warned.

8:53 p.m. On the 900 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a possible verbal threat.

10:02 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

10:08 p.m. At the Bear Valley Inn, officers responded to a report of a male party with a gunshot wound. See the Craig Press' story on Friday, Oct. 6 for more detail.

Thursday, Oct. 5

7:21 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Correctional Alternative Placement Services. A 27-year-old male resident was arrested for harassment.

8:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report from a doctor of possible case of child abuse or neglect.

11:55 a.m. On the 1900 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a report of fraud. Someone was receiving calls from a party asking for their credit card number. Officers advised them not to provide it.

1:34 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of cash. A woman went out to run errands and realized she was missing her money when she arrived home.

2:46 p.m. On Mack Lane and West Third Street, officers responded to a car crash between an Infinity and a deer. The deer was euthanized, and minor damage was done to the car.

3:39 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of verbal harassment.

4:37 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received drug intelligence.

6:07 p.m. At Lincoln Street and East Third Street, officers responded to a report of a threat regarding a dispute over a vacant lot next to Mountain Meats.

6:13 p.m. On the 400 East 11th Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An intoxicated female was taken into protective custody after causing a disturbance with a family member.

7:51 p.m. At Eastside Liquors, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party. A 22-year-old man was arrested for a restraining order violation and theft. He was not allowed to possess alcohol and was found with an alcoholic beverage he had stolen from the store.

8:33 p.m. At Eastside Liquors, a 28-year-old man was arrested for violation of a restraining order after causing a disturbance at the store.

9:56 p.m. At City Hall and Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of children playing with a shopping cart. They were gone when officers arrived.

11:35 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An intoxicated patient was trying to leave the emergency room, and doctors requested officer assistance.