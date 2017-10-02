Domestic Violence Awareness Month marked by numerous Craig events

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Advocates Crisis Support Services in Craig is holding a series of events as part of its "No More" campaign. Join in "taking a stand," and/or show support by placing purple light bulb out to "light up the night."

Balloons were released at the Moffat County Courthouse Monday morning to honor victims of domestic violence.

Additional planned events include the following.

• Proclamation: Advocates will ask Moffat County commissioners to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

When: 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

• Purple Wheel Planting: This event honors the survivors of domestic violence.

When: 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

• Purple Festival and Race Against Domestic Violence: Fun activities, food and prizes will be part of this event, which will also feature men in heels and women showing their muscles in a fun race against violence.

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 U.S. Highway 40

For more information about these events, call 970-824-9709 or email acss.craig@gmail.com. To learn more or seek services for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, call the hotline at 970-824-2400.