Dog stuck in window: On the record for Sept. 27

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 27

10:53 a.m. At the Davis House, a caller reported a disturbance. As they were walking down the sidewalk on Breeze Street, they could hear yelling and a man who yelled, "You want me gone." Officers contacted the parties and determined it was a verbal dispute, and the parties were separated.

11:21 a.m. Officers responded to a report of possible sexual abuse.

1:03 p.m. At Thunder Rolls Bowling Alley, officers responded to a report of a dog that was stuck out a window, possibly of a vehicle. The dog was able to escape, and the owner showed up.

2:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

4:06 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers responded to a report of a drug incident. Someone found needles and brought them to the police department for disposal.

6:19 p.m. At Ninth Street and Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of an injury car crash involving a 16-year-old female. Minor injuries were reported, and the airbags deployed. A citation was issued.

6:28 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, a woman reported she left her vehicle for a moment, and when she returned, she found the lock to her door had been removed. She initially thought the lock fell out, but learned someone had attempted to break into the vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

9:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault.