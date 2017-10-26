Dog kills neighbor’s chickens: On the record for Oct. 23

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 23

1:15 a.m. At a furniture store on West Fourth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of two suspicious male parties throwing rocks at animal statues. Officers didn't find any damage.

5:36 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious party looking in car windows. He was also pushing and shoving carts around in the parking lot. The man was contacted and warned. Walmart didn't want to press charges. No carts or vehicles were damaged.

8:02 a.m. At West Ninth Street and Ranney Street, a deer ran into the side of a vehicle, causing minor damage. The deer wasn't found.

9:17 a.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, a male party wanted to speak to an officer about possible fraud. He said a party was shipping things illegally.

10:34 a.m. At Fourth and Ranney streets, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 63-year-old male for driving under restraint related to a previous alcohol violation, no insurance and violation of bail bond conditions.

11:14 a.m. On the 500 block of East Sixth Street, a caller reported they thought someone may be entering a vacant house. Officers didn't find anyone in the house.

11:52 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A windshield was broken on a vehicle. The woman's neighbors had noticed a crack in their windshield and believed the windshield was also possibly vandalized.

12:33 p.m. At Rose and East Fourth streets, officers responded to a report of a crash. A semi hit a tree while pulling into an alley and damaged the tree. The caller was concerned about the tree falling. The vehicle was still on scene.

12:56 p.m. On the 1400 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported that a dog had returned to their yard and killed more of their chickens. They followed the dog home and learned where it lived. Animal control handled the call.

1:39 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. A woman discovered the address on her debit card had been changed. When she reported it to her bank, they said someone had called last week to change the address to an address in Florida. The caller knew all her personal information, and the bank had believed it was her.

2:38 p.m. At West Fourth and Ranney streets, officers responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. A 51-year-old male was arrested for violation of a restraining order. He had been drinking but was not intoxicated.

7:31 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile who was picked up and returned home.

7:36 p.m. On the 2000 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A neighbor reported there was a light on inside a home, but the residents were out of town.

9:29 p.m. Near the old Kmart on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A party thought he heard a female screaming. Officers found several semis parked in the lot, but only two were occupied. They did not find any female parties or signs of a disturbance. Another party advised it was teenagers driving through the area yelling and screaming.

10:50 p.m. At TNT Auto Body between Pershing Street and Green Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. Officers found an employee there working on a vehicle.