Doak Walker football deadline, skills day this week: Craig Sports Briefs for July 17, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Registration is open for Craig Parks and Recreation's Doak Walker tackle football program.

Teams are open to boys and girls in grades three through six, with equal participation, skill development and fun emphasized with practices beginning mid-August.

Coaches will receive certification through USA Football made available through Parks and Rec.

Parks and Rec will host a mandatory skills day with weigh-ins and equipment checkout this Wednesday at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane, with third- and fourth-graders at 4 p.m. and fifth- and sixth-graders at 5 p.m.

Registration is $65, with a deadline this Tuesday.

Forms, including a medical consent waiver, are available at 300 W. Fourth St.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.

Sign up for swim lessons available at Craig Pool

The Craig Pool Complex will offer its final wave of swim lessons for this summer, running from July 24 to Aug. 3.

Classes take place Mondays through Thursdays, featuring morning and afternoon options and are offered for ages as young as six months.

Classes include Parent & Child, Preschool and multiple levels of Red Cross.

Class sizes are limited, but organizers advise putting children on the wait list.

The deadline to register is July 26, and the cost is $40.

For more information, sign up online at ci.craig.co.us or at the Craig Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2029.

Volleyball camp begins in August

Craig Parks and Recreation is seeking participants for its volleyball camp Aug. 14 to 18 at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

The camp will be available for incoming sixth- through eighth-grade athletes each night from 5 to 7:30 p.m., teaching fundamental skills such as passing, digging and service with drills and games.

Players should bring gym shoes, water bottles and kneepads.

The deadline to register is July 26, and the cost is $30.

For more information, sign up online at ci.craig.co.us or at the Craig Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Softball tourney swings for Aug. 5

The second annual Yampa Valley Young Professional Balls Out Co-Ed Softball Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The event takes place during Moffat County Balloon Festival at Loudy-Simpson Park and is open for registration at $200 per team.

The format is BYOB with food vendors available and will include multiple rounds as well as a home run derby and t-shirts for the winning team.

The deadline to sign up is July 24. Volunteer umpires are also needed.

People looking for a team can visit https://www.facebook.com/YampaValleyYoungProfessionals.

For more information or to register, call Amanda Tomlinson at 970-629-8578 or Tori Pingley at 970-629-2544.

Young Life golf tourney tees up Aug. 5

The Bear River Young Life 2017 Charity Golf Tournament takes place Aug. 5 at Yampa Valley Golf Course. The four-person scramble features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament costs $65 per person or $260 per team for greens fees, catered lunch and cart fees.

There is a $1,700 payout, as well as many fun twists throughout the course during the day.

Register online at bearriver.younglife.org or at the golf course.

For more information, call 970-620-1975 or email ylbear_river@yahoo.com.

Athletics Day Aug. 3 for Moffat County School District

Moffat County School District will host Athletics Day Aug. 3 for sports participants and families in Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School.

The day is intended to be a full day of preparation for the fall sports season, complete with conditioning, physicals, concussion testing and more.

Representatives from Positive Coaching Alliance will also provide guest speakers for parents and athletes.

Students are asked to wear athletic clothing and shoes, bring their own water bottle and eat lunch before attending. The majority of activities will take place starting at 11 a.m. at MCHS with physicals in the afternoon at Memorial Regional Health Clinic.

Parents can fill out paperwork and pay sports fees between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The schedule follows:

• CMS students

11 a.m. Meeting with coaches for football, volleyball, cross country and cheer

Noon Conditioning and warmup

1 p.m. Sports nutrition presentation

1:30 p.m. Positive Coaching Alliance: Triple impact competitor presentation

2:30 p.m. Concussion and baseline testing

3:30 p.m. Sports physicals at MRH Clinic

6:30 p.m. Positive Coaching Alliance presentation

• MCHS students

11 a.m. Concussion and baseline testing, conditioning and warmup

1 p.m. Sports nutrition presentation

1:30 p.m. Positive Coaching Alliance: Triple impact competitor presentation

2:30 p.m. Sports physicals at MRH Clinic

5 p.m. Meeting with coaches for football, volleyball, cross country, boys golf, boys soccer and cheer

6:30 p.m. Positive Coaching Alliance presentation

For more information, call 970-826-6358 or email sara.linsacum@moffatsd.org or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.