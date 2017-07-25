Dive in for Thursday movie ‘Moana’ at Craig Pool | CraigDailyPress.com

The water is calling you…

Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Craig Parks and Recreation will host the Dive-In Movie Night Thursday at the Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

The evening will include a screening of the Disney film "Moana," about an island princess embarking on adventure on the high seas joined by the demigod Maui.

The movie begins at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — and patrons can enjoy the movie in the waters of the pool.

Admission is $3, and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or 970-826-2004.