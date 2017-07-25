Dive in for Thursday movie ‘Moana’ at Craig Pool | CraigDailyPress.com

Dive in for Thursday movie ‘Moana’ at Craig Pool
July 25, 2017
The water is calling you…
Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Craig Parks and Recreation will host the Dive-In Movie Night Thursday at the Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
The evening will include a screening of the Disney film "Moana," about an island princess embarking on adventure on the high seas joined by the demigod Maui.
The movie begins at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — and patrons can enjoy the movie in the waters of the pool.
Admission is $3, and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 970-824-5752 or 970-826-2004.