Disorderly man refuses to leave bar: On the record for Sept. 30, Oct. 1

Saturday, Sept. 30

Noon On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, a caller reported the parties above his apartment were smoking marijuana inside, and he could smell a very strong odor in the hallway. Officers advised him to talk to a manager of the apartments.

8:32 p.m. On the 600 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The caller reported the door was open and lights were on at a vacant property nearby that was for sale. Officers found evidence that someone was living there with a dog. It was later determined the person was legally renting the property.

8:59 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile or runaway.

10:05 p.m. On the 900 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal altercation between two men that turned physical. The caller had a bloody nose and did not want to file charges, but wanted to issue a trespass notice. Officers were unable to contact the other party to issue the notice.

10:42 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft. A 38-year-old Craig woman was charged with theft and second-degree forgery related to an AT&T phone card.

Sunday, Oct. 1

6:19 a.m. At Cool Water Grill, officers contacted a 26-year-old man from Delta who was sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle. He was cited and released for driving while ability impaired and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

9:37 p.m. On the 300 block of South Colo. Highway 13, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. A man was cut off at the bar and repeatedly advised to go to his room, but refused. Officers contacted him, and he agreed to return to his room and stay there.

11:24 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance related to a mental health issue.

11:24 p.m. At West 10th and School streets, officers responded to a report of shots fired. The caller heard a single loud bang that sounded like a handgun or pistol. The matter was turned over to another agency.