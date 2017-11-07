Dinosaur marijuana tax, Pot Hook Water Conservancy tax both pass

The Town of Dinosaur said yes Tuesday to a 5-percent sales tax on retail marijuana. Voters approved the measure by a margin of 34.18 percent.

53 voters, or 67.09 percent, favored the tax, compared to 26, or 32.91 percent who voted “no.”

The tax will increase local sales tax revenues by an estimated $200,000, annually. The tax will go into effect Jan. 1. Dinosaur's Referred Measure 2B also will repeal the existing occupation tax.

"Any additional income for the town of Dinosaur is a big plus. To me, there isn't any downside," said Town Trustee David Heinrich.

One retail marijuana shop is already in the permitting process, and the town has had three applications, Heinrich said.

"So, we will have three shops and one grow facility," he added.

Voters who reside in the Pot Hook Water Conservancy District gave a thumbs up to a property tax increase that will generate nearly $13,000 for the 2018 tax collection year. The district stretches from northern Moffat County near the Wyoming border and follows the Little Snake River corridor partially towards Maybell.

The proposed Referred Measure 5B capped the tax increase on taxable property at four mills.

"The first thing we're really hoping to do is to secure the water rights," said district resident Glynda Sheehan, whose husband J. Sheehan sits on the conservancy board. "I'm excited we got it past because it failed last year."