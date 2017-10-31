 Death notice: James Daniel “Jim” Jackman, | CraigDailyPress.com

Death notice: James Daniel “Jim” Jackman,

Craig resident James Daniel "Jim" Jackman, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at his friend's home in Craig. He was 50.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grant Mortuary to help with his final expenses.

