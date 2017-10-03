 Death notice: Bob Dean Baker | CraigDailyPress.com

Bob Dean Baker, of Craig, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at St. Marks Church of Grace. Memorial donations may be made to The Interfaith Food Bank or Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.

