Dave Wallace: Local tax comparison

Listed below are several area communities and their local sales tax currently in place. Also included are average property tax rates for Moffat and surrounding counties based on the assessed fair market value.

Local community sales tax

8.4 percent — Steamboat Springs

7.9 percent — Hayden

6.5 percent — Meeker

6.5 percent — Rangely

8.6 percent — Glenwood Springs

8.15 percent — Rifle

7.65 percent — Grand Junction

7.9 percent — Fruita

7 percent — Dinosaur

7.15 percent — Craig

8.9 percent — Craig (if Referred Measure 2A passes)

County property tax rate

0.36 percent — Routt County

0.32 percent — Rio Blanco County

0.37 percent — Garfield County

0.46 percent — Mesa County

0.42 percent — Moffat County

0.45 percent — Moffat County (if Referred Measure 5A passes)

This information was compiled from city and county tax information listed in the state of Colorado. As I compare the available information, I ask myself, "Why is it that Craig is pushing for a tax approval that will increase the local sales tax to a rate much greater than our neighboring communities?" Are these neighboring communities offering much less than we have available to us here in Craig? Are all taxpaying entities contributing an equal and fair share? Or, is it that our neighboring communities have best practices in place, allowing them to keep their tax rates down? The approval of Measure 2A will not bring Craig's local tax rate to a comparable level, as proclaimed. I'm sorry, but that's not quite accurate; the facts actually show if 2A is approved, our local sales tax rate will climb to a level that exceeds that of our neighboring communities by a considerable amount.

Once again, I encourage our registered voters to look closely at all available information concerning the upcoming ballot measures. Be your own person, get out and vote and, please, don't be a poster voter.

Dave Wallace

Craig

Editor's note: The sales tax percentages presented in this letter represent the combined sales tax burden for the cities listed, which includes state, county and local tax levies. The sales tax rate currently levied by the city of Craig, alone, is 2.25 percent.