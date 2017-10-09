Dave Ulrich: Board of Education ballots coming soon

The 2017 Moffat County School District Board of Education election is only weeks away. In fact, ballots for this November's election will be in the mail on Monday, Oct. 16. As we move toward this transition, this is the best time for me to thank the current members of the board of education for the work they do on behalf of students in our district. The board serves as a representative of the community in providing direction for district programs and ensuring our schools are run in an effective and efficient manner. As elected officials, board members do not receive compensation for the time committed to district matters.

After a brief period with an interim superintendent and a search process led by the Colorado Association of School Boards, seven board members took a chance on me as a candidate in May 2016. While I continue to learn something new about my role every day, I have found the board to be supportive of the top priorities we have identified to improve outcomes for our students: a comprehensive K-5 reading program and a focus on our long-term facility maintenance needs. This year, we have a new reading program, and we are currently in the process of identifying an elementary school to close. The operational costs we save will be devoted to providing new opportunities for our students.

As part of the transition in leadership, the board also supported the establishment of the Strategic Planning Team. Composed of community members, teachers, administrators and students, the team met from September 2016 through February 2017. The team worked to identify a 5-year blueprint to guide our school improvement efforts. By approving the plan, the board acknowledged the value of creating a shared vision for the success of our students.

Specifically, I would like to thank the following members who will no longer serve on the board after the election in November: Mr. Darrell Camilletti, Mrs. Sue Voloshin, Mr. Darryl Steele, Mrs. Charity Neal and Mr. Tony Peroulis. I look forward to continuing our work with Dr. JoAnn Baxter and Mrs. JoBeth Tupa, who will continue as board members.

As the election approaches, we can turn our attention to the prospective board of education members. We have six people running for four positions. Mr. Chip McIntyre and Mrs. Mindy Baker are running for District 1. Dr. Elise Sullivan is running unopposed in District 2. Dr. Lee Atkin and Mrs. Alicia Noland are running for District 4. Finally, Mr. Chris Thome is an unopposed write-in candidate for District 7.

To help you make an informed decision, the Moffat County Education Association and the MCSD Strategic Planning Team invite you to a candidate forum, to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Craig Middle School Auditorium. Students from the high school speech and debate team will be there, as well as students from CMS’s leadership class. Candidates will have a brief opportunity to address the gathering, then answer a series of questions in round-robin format. Each candidate will then have time to make a closing statement. Questions will be generated by the students, MCEA and the district’s strategic plan team.

Thanks, and I hope to see you on Thursday at the forum.

Dave Ulrich is superintendent of the Moffat County School District.